As Cannes 2019 red carpet is around the corner, Kangana Ranaut has some special plans to hog maximum limelight at the international event. Considering her preparations, it looks like the Queen actress is all set to give some tough competition to Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others at the red carpet.

Kangana said that she will be seen sporting a "unique" saree at Cannes 2019 red carpet, for which a talented team of designers are already on work. The actress stated that she wants to promote India's rich culture through her appearance.

"The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture," Mid-Day quoted Kangana as saying.

The Manikarnika actress further said that she had to gain a lot of weight for her film Panga, and now she is in the process of losing those extra kilos.

Deepika, Aishwarya and Sonam Kapoor are the common Indian faces at Cannes, and these actresses have always been making fashion statements with their looks at the annual event. However, looks like Kangana is eyeing to steal the limelight this time.

Cannes 2019 Film Festival begins on May 14 and will end on May 25.