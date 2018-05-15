Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart turned heads with her recent appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The Twilight star got everyone talking with her rebellious move to remove her black Christian Louboutin pumps and walk the Cannes 2018 red carpet bare foot to protest against the festival's no flats policy.

While Twitter applauded her gesture as she made her way up the stairs to attend the premiere of BlacKkKlansman, several couldn't wrap their heads around the actress's off-beat hairstyle.

Kristen slipped into a metallic short dress for her appearance and chose to pull her short tresses back to shift the focus to her outfit and her "Heelgate" statement. However, several Twitter users were quick to spot it, and they did not approve of her choice of hairstyle.

"Kristen Stewart has so much money and her hair still looks like this how much longer can us lesbians put up with this," a tweet read.

Kristen, who has been a vocal critic of the heels-only policy for women on the Cannes red carpet, was also criticised for her decision to take off her shoes at the event.

"First World Problems" "Well guess she has to have something to protest. Seriously?!" "When there's nothing left for Hollywood to protest" "What a waste of time. Find better thing to stand up for. This is just silly" "I'd just wear flats. I'm THAT rebellious" were some comments.

While many took a dig at the moment and tweeted:

"Walking out the theater after watching 'A Quiet Place'" "First Kristen Stewart now this? The shoes are turning on us, and this time, I don't know how to stop it," "Mate Kristen Stewart took her shoes off on the red carpet... I've walked home barefoot from wezzy live," "Kristen Stewart took off her heels on red carpet and everybody is applauding her. I took off my safety shoes on the shop floor and suddenly I'm getting a warning letter. Wow double standards."

The protest against the heels-only policy, deemed as the "Heelgate," kicked off in 2015 after some women wearing flats to the screening of Carol at Cannes were banned from attending it.