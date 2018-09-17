Lisa Ray has now become a mother to twin daughters - Sufi (meaning the mystic) and Soleil (the French word for sun) - who were born via surrogacy in Tbilisi, Georgia, in June.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with her newborns. In her Instagram post, Lisa also shared her story in a hope to remove the stigma attached to surrogacy.

"I wanted to share our struggles and triumph. Having been open about my cancer journey and receiving so much unconditional support, sharing this moment of happiness feels right. Hopefully, our story can give hope to others who are struggling to have kids. Life throws you both challenges and miracles, and I'm unspeakably grateful for my miracle daughters," Lisa Ray told Bombay Times in an interview.

Lisa said she had an unsuccessful attempt in Mexico, and spent a lot of money, emotional resources and sleepless nights but as a cancer survivor, she firmly believed in overcoming the odds.

"Finally, we settled on Georgia, where the surrogacy process is legal, transparent, regulated and overall beneficial for both sides. We relocated to Tbilisi for a few months for the birth," Lisa said while sharing her tough and frustrating journey.

She was diagnosed with myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009. She was declared cancer-free in 2010 but she was put on a heavy dose of medication which she is required to take for her entire lifetime. Lisa had married her longtime boyfriend Jason Dehni on 20 October, 2012.

"It has been an arduous and interesting experience. Having been diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009, which requires me to be on a lifelong dose of medication, pre-empted the possibility for me to carry children myself. Fortunately, technology has progressed where there are choices and new possibilities for having children. My husband and I decided to pursue surrogacy. India was the obvious choice. We consulted a reputed fertility doctor, but a week before we could begin, India outlawed commercial surrogacy. We were crushed. While I understand the pressing need to regulate the industry and prevent exploitation of surrogate mothers, it was a case of literally throwing out the baby with the bath water. But, I was determined. My husband and I were advised we could continue the process in India and that there were 'ways'. But we did not want to bring our children into the world under a cloud of uncertainty," she said.

Expressing joy and her husband's role in the process, Lisa said, "My husband and I are becoming parents in our mid-40s, which is also unconventional, but the right time for us. I love to see Jason with them, growing into his new role as a father, holding them, changing diapers, with a burp cloth I got him, which is embroidered with 'Men Who Change Diapers, Change the World'."