Amid worldwide changes in airline regulations. Canada's Visa Application Centres in India will remain closed for the month of October.

The official Twitter handle of the High Commission of Canada in India stated, "Canada's Visa Application Centres in India will remain closed for the month of October. We are working to implement a passport submission service."

Further instructions will be sent directly to applicants

"Further instructions will be sent directly to applicants. Unsolicited passports will be returned without being processed."

Earlier, National carrier Air India has announced that it will operate additional flights between India and Canada from October 25 to 27 March 2021.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been allowed since July under the bilateral air bubble pacts formed by India with around 16 countries, including Canada