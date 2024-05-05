Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stated that India will await information from Canadian authorities regarding the three Indian men recently arrested and charged with the murder of a Khalistani terrorist last year. The Canadian police announced the charges on Friday, focusing their investigation on potential ties between the suspects and the Indian government.

Jaishankar acknowledged the news of the arrests, highlighting that the suspects appear to have a background associated with organized crime. He emphasized the importance of awaiting official statements from the police for clarity.

Expressing concerns, Jaishankar pointed out that India has repeatedly raised issues about the allowance of organized crime, particularly from Punjab, to operate in Canada.

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma, stated the hope for regular updates from Canadian authorities regarding the arrested individuals. He also underlined that this matter falls within Canada's jurisdiction, refraining from offering further comments.

The victim, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey last June. Following the incident, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously insinuated involvement by the Indian government, which led to a diplomatic standoff with New Delhi.

The arrested trio, identified as Indian nationals, were apprehended in Edmonton, Alberta, according to the police. Karan Brar, one of the three persons arrested, belonged to Kot Sukhia village near Kotkapura town of Faridkot district, reports said. He had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2020.