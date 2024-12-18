Canada announces new border security plan amid Trump's tariff threats

The Canadian federal government has announced a new plan to bolster border security and strengthen the immigration system.

This is in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25-per cent tariff on all Canadian imports unless Canada stops illegal immigration and the smuggling of the opioid fentanyl into US territory.

According to a press release issued by Public Safety Canada, the new plan includes five pillars, namely detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade, new tools for law enforcement, enhancing operational coordination, increasing information sharing, and minimizing unnecessary border volumes.

"It's an important step to show Canadians and our American partners that we share their concern around border security and border integrity," said Dominic LeBlanc, the finance minister, adding that he had encouraging conversations with Trump's incoming team.

In Monday's fall economic statement, the federal government earmarked 1.3 billion Canadian dollars (907 million US dollars) over six years to strengthen US-Canada border security.

LeBlanc, Canada's Public Safety Minister, was appointed as the country's new Finance Minister on Monday.

After the swearing-in ceremony held at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa, LeBlanc - a personal friend of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since childhood - said that his top priority will be lowering the cost of living for Canadians and strengthening ties with the United States.

The 57-year-old New Brunswick MP, first elected in 2000, is the son of former Governor-general Romeo LeBlanc.

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to impose 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico if the neighbouring countries do not stop what he called an "invasion" of undocumented migrants and drugs.

The face-saving measures come as Trudeau is facing fresh calls for resignation after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's exit.

A third of the ruling Liberal Party's MPs have called for a change in leadership in Canada further deepening the political crisis in the country.

Freeland also stepped down as Canada's Finance Minister, and her resignation marked the first open dissent against Trudeau from within his cabinet threatening his hold on power.

(With inputs from IANS)