Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has ruled the box office for over a decade, she is known for her films like Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tejas among others.

After a successful stint in films, Kangana joined politics and also won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency.

With celebrations galore in mandi, the actor-turned-politician was off to Delhi on Thursday afternoon. While on her way to Delhi, an unfortunate and shocking incident shook her and her fans.

Angry CISF constable, who slapped Kangana Ranaut for 'Rs 100 Tweet' against Farmers' Protest, suspended

A CISF officer who was duty slapped Kangana Ranaut after the actor's security check was done.

The constable was agitated with Kangana's old tweet, in which she had accused women who protested for farmers of being paid Rs 100 for the same.

As per the CISF constable, she was hurt because of Ranaut's statement, as her mother participated in the protests by farmers.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the CISF constable can be heard yelling in Hindi, "Isne byan diya tha na 100-100 Rs ke liye baith ti hai waha pe, meri maa baithi thi".

Following the incident, constable Kulwinder Kaur was suspended immediately, and an FIR has been filed against her, according to CISF officials.

However, a section of celebrities have come out in support of Kangana, and among several supporters, it was Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan who has stood by Kangana.

Speaking about the incident, Chirag Paswan in an exclusive interview with IndiaTodayTV, said, "It is extremely wrong. I have always been a supporter of freedom of expression, and I am talking about both sides. Kangana put up her point, and she (the CISF constable) could also have done the same thing. I have always said there should absolutely be no place for abuse, physical assault, or violence in a civil society."

Speaking to DNA, Chirag Paswan said, "You can't abuse or hit someone to get your point across. I can understand the feeling of the CISF Jawan, her mother was sitting so she must have been hurt to hear that but she could have said her point in dignified words. Perhaps then her words would have resonated more had she expressed her objection in strong words and asked her 'why did you say this, my mother was also there and I felt sad'. You made the value of your emotions less by raising your hand."

He added, "Kangana kept her words and she could have also kept her words like this. In this manner, no person can raise his hand to any woman or man. You can protest but do it in a dignified manner."

At this moment, Chirag Paswan is the man of the hour; he is the latest heartthrob on social media. Several videos and pictures of the politician have surfaced online and girls are crushing over his looks and personality.

Youth sensation Chirag Paswan LJP (RV) MP, elected from Bihar's Hajipur, met Kangana Ranaut at the NDA meet held on Friday.

Long before they started their political journey, MPs Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan starred together in a romantic comedy movie called 'Miley Na Miley Hum' in 2011.