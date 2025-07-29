Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a powerful critique of the government's security measures during the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament. Her focus was on the intelligence failures that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Gandhi questioned how such a significant oversight could occur in an area known for its strategic importance and high tourist footfall. Her speech highlighted the urgent need for accountability and reform in national security protocols.

The Pahalgam attack raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of India's intelligence operations and the preparedness of security forces. Pahalgam, renowned for its natural beauty and as a starting point for the Amarnath Yatra, is a significant tourist attraction. The attack not only disrupted the peace but also posed a threat to the local economy, heavily reliant on tourism.

Gandhi's questions to the government were pointed: "How could such a lapse occur in a place that is not only a tourist hub but also a strategic location? What measures are being taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur?"

Her remarks come at a time when the government is already under scrutiny for its handling of security issues across the country. The Pahalgam incident adds to a growing list of events that have raised questions about the effectiveness of intelligence agencies and the coordination between different security forces. Gandhi emphasized the need for a proactive approach to intelligence gathering and threat assessment, suggesting that the current system is more reactive than preventive.

The Congress leader also stressed the importance of transparency and communication between the government and the public, arguing that citizens have a right to know what steps are being taken to protect them.

In addition to her critique of the government's handling of the Pahalgam attack, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called for greater investment in technology and infrastructure to support intelligence operations. She argued that modernizing the country's security apparatus is essential to keeping pace with evolving threats and ensuring that India remains a safe and secure nation. This includes not only upgrading equipment and facilities but also investing in training and development for security personnel.