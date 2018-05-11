The wearables industry is not as big as the smartphones, but it is certainly relevant for brands that are actively invested in making it become big. Apple's participation in smartwatches brought in more competition, and no brand has been able to beat the Cupertino-based tech titan. Could that change this year as Google, which has provided WearOS to a majority of smartwatches, plans to enter this space?

Apple is already shipping more number of its Watch series smartwatches than most players. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Apple recorded the highest number of shipments in a single quarter, exceeding the eight million mark, and 18 million units throughout 2017, data from Canalys and IDC suggested. Google is going to have to fight harder to break the monopoly.

While Google has so far provided the software needed for smartwatches to run, word is that it'll add a Pixel-branded smartwatch to the portfolio as soon as this year. Popular mobile tipster Evan Blass has learned from a reliable source that Google might launch the new smartwatch alongside Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and new Pixel Buds.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

Since this is the first time we are hearing of a Pixel-branded smartwatch, it would've been hard to go with just one source. But WinFuture corroborated the information and added more to it. As per the report, Google could be launching three variants of the Pixel smartwatch, currently codenamed "Ling," "Sardine," and "Triton."

The unannounced smartwatch is expected to support Bluetooth with ap-X, integrated GPS, VoLTE support, step tracker and heart rate monitor. The Pixel smartwatch could run 28nm Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor with the focus on offering extended battery life.

LG Press Kit

There are no details on the Pixel smartwatch's design or other features, but this piece of information could be first of many to come in the following days. Google must be working extremely hard on this product as it reportedly delayed the launch from March 2018 to later this year, according to WinFuture.

But it's safe to say that the Pixel smartwatch will be a high-end smartwatch competing against the likes of Apple Watch. While it's natural to see Google level with Apple on the features, we can expect some extras to lure potential customers.