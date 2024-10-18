Katrina Kaif is unarguably one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the industry today. Currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Katrina took some time out to share a picture of herself. Dressed in a beautiful white gown designed with red flowers, the diva wrote, "Dil Gulabi (Pink/Rose heart)."

Social media goes weak in the knees

Within minutes of Katrina sharing the picture, netizens flocked to her timeline to drop comments on her post. "Finally you are out of your cocoon," wrote a user. "Can eat Alia, Deepika even without makeup," another user commented. "How can someone be so beautiful?" asked a social media user. "Prettiest lady on the planet," another social media user commented.

"Beautiful", "gorgeous", "sexy" were some more comments dropped on the picture. There were many who were envious of Vicky Kaushal and asked what should one do to deserve someone like Katrina Kaif. Vicky and Katrina have been married for two years now. The duo keeps giving us glimpses into their love life and it is all things adorable.

Katrina's karwachauth

In an interview, Vicky had called the Tiger 3 actress a 'Google queen'. Vicky recalled Kaif fasting for him for Karwachauth. "She asked Google when she'll be able to see the moon. Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won't listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can't predict the movement of clouds," he said in an interview.

"She was completely fine till the time that Google said 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, 'Now I am feeling hungry," he further added. Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan.