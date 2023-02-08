Two days after directions of the Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, the campaign against narco-terrorism has been intensified by Jammu and Kashmir Police by conducting at hotspots. Police on Wednesday arrested five notorious drug peddlers including two women and recovered contraband substances from them in Kashmir Valley.

While a notorious female drug peddler was arrested by Baramulla Police, four drug traffickers including a girl were arrested in Pulwama. According to reports, Pulwama Police during checking at Litter near Government Higher secondary school signaled to stop a load-carrier that was coming from Litter towards Naina.

After noticing the Police party, the driver of the load carrier tried to escape from the spot, however, the police party tactfully apprehended him along with its occupants.

During their search, brown sugar and charas were recovered from their possession, a police statement said. All the accused persons including a female were arrested and the vehicle used for the commission of the crime was also seized.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified asTauseef Mushtaq, a resident of Chotipora Pulwama, Junaid Ahmad Malik of Rangmulla Pulwama, Tahir Ahmad Joo of Khonmoh and Suraya Jeelani of Baghat Barzulla at present Rawalpora Srinagar.

All four have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and have been registered in Police Station Litter and an investigation was set into motion.

Notorious female drug peddler arrested by Baramullah Police

Police in the Boniyar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district arrested a female drug peddler identified as Rubeena Begum, a resident of Chandanwari Uri.

According to police, a special operation under the supervision of Shokat Ali SDPO Uri assisted by Inspector Amardeep Parihar, SHO Police Station Boniyar arrested Rubeena Begum wife of Jahangir Ahmad, resident Chandanwari Uri who was a notorious drug peddler involved in selling contraband drugs to the youth of the area.

Pulwama Police busted Gang of drug peddlers, 04 drug peddlers arrested including a lady, 5 gms of brown sugar and 350 gms of charas. Vehicle used for commission of crime also seized.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice pic.twitter.com/qWtbj8GwxG — Pulwama Police (@ssppul) February 8, 2023

During her search, brown sugar was recovered from her possession, and she was taken into custody. Cases under NDPS Act registered in Police Station Boniyar and investigations set in motion.

General People of the area hailed the efforts of Baramulla Police and showed their willingness to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society which is a real sign of police-public relations.

DCs, SSP of J&K directed to identify hotspots in respective districts

Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to monitor the hotspot areas in their respective districts involved in the trading of drugs and take required punitive actions on the same.

The Chief Secretary, while addressing a meeting on Monday, asked them to monitor pharmacies and take action against those found involved in the misuse of drugs that can be used as Psychotropic substances.

He also asked them to take action against pharmacies found involved in the selling of drugs without a prescription from authorized medical practitioners. He stressed making special efforts to check online pharmacies, and courier services to not take any chance against this social evil.