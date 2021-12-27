To counter the aggressive campaign launched by police, the drug mafia in J&K has devised a new strategy by inducting females to supply narcotics in different parts of the region. This new strategy of the drug mafia has forced cops to re-devise their approach to snap supply lines.

On Monday, Poonch police arrested three persons including a woman along with a consignment of narcotics.

According to reports, during routine checking cops intercepted and detained three persons including a woman and a consignment of Heroine like substance was recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rahul Sharma alias Kapil son of Shashi Paul, Nikhil Sharma son of Shashi Paul, and Zoya Akther wife of Imtiaz Ahmed resident of Loran presently putting up at Poonch town.

The arrested woman is the main supplier of drugs in the Poonch area

According to police, the arrested woman was suspected to be the kingpin of racket supplying narcotics to local youth and her arrest was a big achievement in busting this racket. A case in FIR 315/21 under section 8/21/22/27a/29 NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Poonch.

Reports said that questioning of arrested persons is going on and some more arrests are likely to be excepted because a gang of drug peddlers is operating in Poonch and adjoining localities.

Many women drug peddlers arrested recently

After the police have launched an aggressive campaign against this menace, drug mafia is adopting one after another technique. Recently some women drug peddlers have been arrested. Recently Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped against the arrested woman because she had involved her husband in the "business" to dodge cops.

The woman, originally hails from Rajasthan, was living in Jammu for the past several years. Several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against her at different police stations since 2016.

She had been detained under various sections of the Criminal Procedure Code for involvement in unlawful activities, especially the peddling of narcotics.