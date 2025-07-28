Cambodia, Thailand to begin ceasefire talks in Malaysia: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Cambodia and Thailand are set to commence high-level talks in Malaysia, aiming to achieve an immediate ceasefire amid the escalating border clashes between the two nations.

"Cambodia and Thailand are scheduled to begin high-level talks in Malaysia shortly in hopes of achieving an immediate ceasefire. State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts. Both President Donald Trump and I remain engaged with our respective counterparts for each country and are monitoring the situation very closely. We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," read a press statement issued by Rubio.

Meanwhile, Rubio on Sunday held separate telephonic conversations with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, urging both nations to de-escalate tensions immediately and agree to a ceasefire over the ongoing border dispute between the two countries.

"Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump's desire for peace and the importance of an immediate ceasefire. The United States is prepared to facilitate future discussions in order to ensure peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia,"said US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Thailand on Sunday responded to US President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire on the Thai-Cambodian border, saying that the country agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place but would like to see a sincere intention from the Cambodian side.

In a statement released early Sunday, the Thai Foreign Ministry confirmed that "Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had a conversation with President Trump, who requested that Thailand and Cambodia agree to a ceasefire immediately."

Phumtham told Trump that "Thailand agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place. However, Thailand would like to see sincere intentions from the Cambodian side," said the statement.

Phumtham asked Trump to convey to the Cambodian side that "Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict," it added.

On the other hand, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Sunday reiterated Cambodia's willingness for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" between the armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand.

Clashes in the border areas between Cambodia and Thailand began on Thursday, with both sides accusing each other of violating international law.

(With inputs from IANS)