Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has won the hearts of the people by skipping his son's marriage to attend the crucial all-party meeting, convened by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to hold dialogue with leaders of all main-stream parties of the Union Territory, on Thursday.

Manoj Sinha's son Abhinav was getting married to Deepali on Thursday when Prime Minister had called the all-party meeting in New Delhi, the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, to initiate dialogue with leaders of political parties.

Realizing the importance of the crucial meeting, Manoj Sinha, as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory administration, preferred his duty over the marriage ceremony of his son.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh breaks the news

Although the marriage of Manoj Sinha's son was a low-key affair, it was Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Giriraj Singh who broke this news. Giriraj Singh posted on social media a picture of the marriage of Manoj Sinha's son.

Netizens hail LG for his commitment

Within minutes after Union Minister broke this news on social media, netizens to Twitter to hail Manoj Sinha for his commitment and dedication towards his duty.

"Great conviction and duty first philosophy exhibited by Shri Manoj Sinha ji as he manages to attend Kashmir's all-party meet and marriage of his son. Couldn't even change his attire", Ajit Kumar Singh tweeted.

Another netizen tweeted, "So it was the wedding day of LG of J&K Manoj Sinha ji's son & whole a day he was busy in PM's meetings with J&K delegation. Imagine someone staying away from family/home on such a special day. Full respect to him for his diligence".

Jay wrote that it was the wedding day of Manoj Sinha's son still he was busy meeting with the PM and the team during the day.

Social media users highlighted that J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present at the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, which was held on the same day as his son's wedding.

Sinha attends Thursday's meeting

Manoj Sinha, who is currently the first citizen of the Union Territory, in his official capacity as the Lieutenant Governor of Union of Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, participated in the all-party meeting held at Prime Minister's official residence in the national capital on Thursday.

Those who participated in the meeting include National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister G N Azad, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari, CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leader Tara Chand, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh.