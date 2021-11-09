In a harrowing incident, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's Good Newws seemed to have turned from reel to real for two California couples. Just like in the film, two California women gave birth to each-others babies after an IVF mix-up. The mix-up happened at a fertility clinic and the women raised the babies without knowing that they were not theirs.

While Bollywood is always being looked down on for copying from the West, this time, the West seemed to have copied the plot and how! Daphna Cardinale revealed that she and her husband, both got suspicious when they were handed their baby girl who was darker in complexion. But, the love for turning into a mother and the innocent eyes of the baby made her love her like there was no tomorrow. It was only after several months that she learned that the baby was not hers, to begin with, said a Guardian report.

Lawsuit against the hospital

Both the babies were born a week apart in September 2019 and returned to their original parents in January 2020. "I was overwhelmed by feelings of fear, betrayal, anger, and heartbreak. I was robbed of the ability to carry my own child. I never had the opportunity to grow and bond with her during pregnancy, to feel her kick," Daphna Cardinale reportedly said in a press conference.

The couple has filed a lawsuit against California Center for Reproductive Health (CCRH) and its owner, Dr Eliran Mor.

The DNA test

The other set of parents wished to remain anonymous. It was a DNA test that confirmed that the couple was raising someone else's child. And after three months, the infants went back to their biological parents. The two families are now trying to remain in touch and form a bigger family.