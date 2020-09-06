A massive wildfire that ignited in Sierra National Forest on Friday (September 4) evening exploded to almost 36,000 acres, trapping around 150 people near a Fresno County reservoir and injuring dozens of people.

The authorities have said that 150 people are sheltering in place at Mammoth Pool Reservoir due to the Creek Fire spreading rapidly.

Also, multiple burn victims and people with broken feet or broken bones who were injured in Creek Fire are being picked up now from Mammoth Pool Reservoir and were airlifted to Fresno hospitals.

Take a look at the Creek Fire:

#CreekFire: Here’s a look at the Creek Fire from Highway 168 near Tamarak Sno-Park. We’re overlooking the community of Big Creek where the fire is burning. This video only captures a small portion of the blaze that’s burned a confirmed 36,000 acres so far. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/eNxoM5cXeD — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) September 6, 2020

Creek fire: Top updates

The Creek Fire Northeast of Shaver Lake in Fresno County is now at 36,000 acres.