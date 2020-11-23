Two people died in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California, and multiple other people are "seriously wounded," San Jose police and Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown," Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.

Locals urged to avoid the area, crime scene still "very active"

Police have described the scene at the church as "chaotic" and said multiple stabbing victims required aid from officers and firefighters who rushed to assist.

Locals have been urged to avoid the area with police declaring the crime scene still "very active". The church is on E San Fernando St near the San Jose State University Campus.