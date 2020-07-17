Kanye West's news to join the presidential election was shocking enough but the most surprising element came in when he withdrew his candidature within less than 2 weeks of making the announcement. But just as you think that Kardashian-West-Jenner family's fascination with presidential elections is over, Caitlyn Jenner has some news.

Kim Kardashian West's stepfather and Kanye's father-in-law, recently revealed that she would have liked to be the Vice President. While casually sipping a Starbucks drink at the Westlake Village on Thursday, July 16, a man approached Caitlyn and asked her, "Are you going to vote for Kanye now that he's running for president?"

To this, the 70-year-old former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete replied, "Oh, I texted him and said — 'can I be your VP?'" Caitlyn also added, "what a combination! We'll see, we'll see."

Kanye West had announced his decision to run for the 2020 presidential elections against Donald Trump and Joe Biden on the 4th of July. He had announced this on his Twitter handle saying, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION." His wife Kim Kardashian West had also retweeted the same, lending her support to her husband.

Since then Kanye has come under fire for his comments on abortion. He was reported as saying, "I am pro-life because I'm following the word of the bible…Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's work." He has also been criticised for being anti-vaxxer when he said, "It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. So, when they say the way we're going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast."