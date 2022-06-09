The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Australia for technical co-operation for Australia-India Water Security Initiative (AIWASI).

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has apprised the MoU between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Government of Australia for Technical Cooperation in urban water management. The MoU has been signed in December 2021.

India-Australia bilateral relations

The government said that the MoU would reinforce bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the area of urban water security.

It would strengthen institutional capacities at all levels for urban water management; improve accessibility, affordability and quality of water and sanitation services, promote the circular economy of water and water-secure cities, encourage climate-resilient water management practices, enhance community participation in water management and improve social inclusion through initiatives for accessible infrastructure.

"The MoU will enable both sides to learn about technological advancements gained by two nations in key areas of urban water security and will promote exchange of learning, best practices and capacity building of institutions. This will help towards realisation of AatmaNirbhar Bharat."

(With inputs from IANS)