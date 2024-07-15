As the final date to file the income tax for this assessment year is nearing, a chartered accountant has criticized Infosys and its co-founder Narayana Murthy for apparent interruptions in the portal where users file their returns.

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a chartered accountant who goes by the name @Basappamv mocked Murthy for propagating the idea of working 70 hours a week.

Chartered accountants facing difficulties in filing tax returns

"Narayana Murthy Saar, on your advice we, tax professionals started to work more than 70 Hours per week. Ask your Infosys team to work at least one hour per week to smoothly run the Income tax portal. Thanks in Advance," wrote the X user.

Earlier, another report published by Money Control revealed that several chartered accountants are facing lags and delays while filing income tax returns.

These professionals also added that they are facing difficulties while trying to download documents such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Tax Information Statement (TIS).

"We have been facing difficulty in accessing the AIS and TIS for many clients due to the delay caused by the functionality of the tax-filing portal server," said Raju Shah, a chartered accountant, Money Control reported.

Mayank Mohanka, founder director and partner at TaxAaram India told MC said that there is a delay in filing income tax returns this year.

Narayana Murthy's advice to India's young generation

In October, Narayana Murthy urged the Indian youth to work at least 70 hours a week to increase their productivity.

The business magnate also added that the productivity of Indians is one of the lowest in the world.

"Somehow our youth has the habit of taking not-so-desirable habits from the West, and then... not helping the country. India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world," said Murthy at that time.

He added: "Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level, because we have been reading I don't know the truth of it, unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking this decision, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, this is my country, I'd like to work 70 hours a week."