Xiaomi is back with its Diwali-themed sale, bringing attractive offers and discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, accessories and more. The sale, dubbed "Diwali with Mi", kicks off on Saturday, 12 noon, and runs through October 4, exclusively on Mi.com.

Xiaomi has already teased some of the upcoming offers during its "Diwali with Mi" sale, including cashbacks, gift vouchers and coupons, but there are some lucrative games fetching coupons worth Rs 2 crore during the sale. The most popular "Re 1 Flash Sale" also makes a comeback, giving shoppers the ultimate chance to buy Xiaomi products at just Re 1.

According to Mi.com, Xiaomi will host its "Re 1 Flash Sale" at 4 p.m. every day during the 6-day sale. This time, the products on sale are Redmi K20 and the newly-launched Mi Band 4. As expected, these will be flash sales and shoppers must act swiftly to stand a chance to buy either of the two Mi products for Re 1.

During Xiaomi's "Re 1 Flash Sale," there will be limited quantity devices, making it hard for everyone to buy the Rs 21,999-worth Redmi K20 and Rs 2,299-worth Mi Band 4 at their lowest prices ever. But if shoppers can be quick with their fingers, there's a good chance to be among the lucky ones. Here are a few tips.

Note that millions of potential buyers will be participating in the flash sale, and there will be six chances to grab at least one product. The best practice is to be attentive of the time when the sale begins and be ready with at least a few minutes to spare. Log in to your Mi accounts and make sure the shipping address, payment details are updated in advance. This way, you can check out faster if you manage to add the Redmi K20 or Mi Band 4 to cart.

During the Re 1 flash sale, make sure you have a good internet network and avoid any other internet-related activities in the background. If you're shopping on your PC, make sure there are no other tabs open during the sale. Log in to Mi.com minutes before the sale begins and wait for the clock to strike 4 p.m. and hit the buy option. There's no guarantee that you will be successful in buying the Redmi K20 or Mi Band 4 for Re 1 if you follow these tips, but they surely increase your chances. The rest if pure luck.

Watch out for other offers during Diwali with Mi sale

The Re 1 flash sale isn't the only best thing during Diwali with Mi sale. An early glimpse at offers suggests the company will be offering up to 80 percent discount on select products, including Mi Pocket Speaker worth Rs 1,499 and Mi Travel Backpack worth Rs 1,999. There could be more products on a steep discount and shoppers are advised to keep an eye out on Mi.com at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day between September 28 and October 4.

Xiaomi's wide range of smartphones are also receiving generous discounts during the sale. Check them out below: