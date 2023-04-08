Janhvi Kapoor has been raising the bar high with her impeccable fashion sense at every event. The fashion queen knows how make the cut and stand out from the rest. And something similar happened when she attended an awards ceremony last night. The diva turned heads in a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta cut-out gown.

Social media disapproves

But, many on social media were quick to call her "Kim Kardashian lite". Many also didn't approve of the placement of the cut on the number. "That's complete butt show," one user commented. "Why is she hiding the cut with her hand now?" another user asked. "First wore it now hiding the cut," a social media user commented. "That's risqué," another social media user commented.

"We unnecessarily blame Urfi, all star kids wear such outfits," a netizen said. "This dress will give her stress the whole night lol," another netizen commented. "Ok now. Why do they always copy the west. Those guys have 4 people just doing arranging skirts for red carpets. Here, Bichara one person tripping and falling and looks forced to arrange their gowns. Not at all classy," an Instagram user pointed out.

Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya

In other news, Janhvi Kapoor has been painting the town red with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. Shikhar has been her plus one at many events and the two even took a trip to Tirupati a few days back to seek blessings. Shikhar is also the first ones to drop comments on Janhvi's pictures. Prior to him, Janhvi was linked with actors like Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan.