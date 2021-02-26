A long-time wish of Pooja Hegde's seems to be finally coming true. Well, the Mumbai-based actress has been approached to play the female lead in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming flick, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

What Pooja Hegde Says?

The actress had started her acting journey in Tamil with Mugamoodi. Thereafter, she could not work on a Kollywood project as she got busy in other film industries. Now, she is hoping to be part of the forthcoming Vijay-starrer.

"I think it would be great if I could be a part of that film and I think, eventually Tamil is something I wanted to do since I started from there, my debut film was in Tamil. So, let's hope it works out and I am a part of this beautiful project. I'm very excited if works out." she is quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

However, Pooja Hegde has refused to confirm whether she has given her consent to work in the project or not. Pooja Hegde adds, "I hope it works out is all I want to say because I had been wanting to work with Vijay and doing a Tamil film, it is something that has been on the cards. I feel if it is written, It will happen."

Her Upcoming Flicks

Pooja Hegde was reportedly approached for Vijay's earlier films as well, but things had not fell in place back then. Currently, she is working on Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Chiranjeevi's Acharya.

Coming back to Thalapathy 65, it is being produced by Sun Pictures. Meanwhile, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa has been roped in for the Vijay-starrer. "Excited to start yet another journey with this wonderful human being loved by the entrie state and very soon by the entire nation !.... looking forward to work from where we left #nanban kindleing the memory lane #thlapathy65 going to be an pan india affair ! Get ready folks ..." he shared his happiness on Twitter.

After Kaththi and Master, Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring music for a Vijay film again.