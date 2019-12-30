Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules for providing 'divyang-friendly' features in buses. According to the press release by the Transport Ministry, "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified GSR 959 (E) dated December 27, 2019, for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules for providing divyang-friendly features in buses."

What are divyang-friendly features?

The amendment provides for priority seats, signs, securing of crutches/canes/walkers, handrail/stanchions, controls at priority seats and wheelchair entry/housing/locking arrangement for a wheelchair for the divyangjan.

Such facilities for differently-abled passengers or passengers with reduced mobility will be checked and ensured at the time of Fitness Inspection for Buses. The amendment shall come into force on 1st March, 2020.

"The draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were published vide notification number G.S.R 523(E), dated the 24th day of July, 2019 inviting objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected thereby. The notification has been issued after duly considering the objections and suggestions received from the public in respect of the said draft rules," said the press release.