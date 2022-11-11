In a freak accident in Lucknow, a 70-year-old retired teacher standing in the doorway of an overcrowded bus feel off and died when the driver suddenly applied brakes.

The incident took place on Thursday in Mohanlalganj area on the outskirts of the city.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Chandra Prasad Mishra had boarded the bus from Sisendi for Kaiserbagh to visit the education department over pension-related work.

Station House Officer (SHO), Mohanlalganj, Kuldeep Dubey, said that according to fellow passengers, the retired teacher had to stand in the doorway as the bus was overcrowded.

"The driver applied the brakes all of a sudden, when some passengers asked him to stop the bus. The teacher lost balance and fell out on the road and sustained severe head injuries," the SHO said.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

