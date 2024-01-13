Bus Catches Fire In Telangana, Woman Charred To Death

A woman was burnt alive and four other passengers injured when a private bus caught fire in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district, early on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway near Erravalli crossroads at around 2.30 a.m.

The Volvo bus of a private travel company, which was on its way to Chittoor from Hyderabad, overturned and caught fire. The bus was carrying 40-50 passengers. While almost all passengers jumped out by breaking glass windows, a woman was caught in the flames and was charred to death.

Four passengers were also injured in the accident. Three of them were admitted to a hospital in Gadwal while the fourth one was shifted to Hyderabad.

Upon receiving the information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The bus was completely gutted. Police suspect that the driver fell asleep at the wheel which led to the accident.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

(With inputs from IANS)