Uttar Pradesh minister and BSP candidate from Amroha Lok Sabha seat Kanwar Singh has accused women wearing burqas of casting fake votes. He claimed that the IDs of women with their faces covered were not being verified.

Kanwar said that the women return to cast their vote a second time for the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to NDTV, he went on to say that a man was also caught wearing a burqa.

While Kanwar alleged that this was going on in his constituency, he also said that there were a lot of similar instances in other constituencies in the state.

Earlier, during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh Sanjiv Balyan had raised the issue saying that women wearing burqas were not checked.

However, BR Tiwari, the additional election officer, clarified the issue and said that the identities of the women are verified by female election officials.

Ajit Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal mocked Balyan for his comments and said that the BJP candidate is now used to speaking such nonsense, reports IANS.