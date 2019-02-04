A newborn girl died at Srinagar's GB Pant chhildren's hospital on February 3 allegedly after her skin was burnt by a heater that was kept close to her at the hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit (NICO) facility.

The pictures of the newborn baby girl's burnt skin on legs went viral on social media.

Newborn burnt to death at GB Panth Hospital Srinagar by doctors and paramedics who kept her very close to blower, the bereaved family said.

To hide the murder, hospital administration rushed body out without ambulance to her home in Kreeri.#BeastsInWhiteAprons#Kashmir#MJH pic.twitter.com/614bAjhEte — Majid Hyderi (@majidhyderi) February 4, 2019

The baby girl's uncle told the Kashmir Walla that they noticed red skin on the infant's legs and brought the same to the notice of the doctors. However, doctors allegedly shunned them and told them they know how to do their job.

"We were not even given permission to see the baby girl inside ICU," Nisar Bhat, the newborn's uncle, said. The family sources revealed that the hospital administration acted very rudely and did not even provide an ambulance to carry the dead body of infant to their hometown Kreeri in Baramulla, 55 kilometres away from the hospital.

The girl was born at a private hospital in Srinagar which referred her to the government children's hospital as her blood sugar levels went drastically low and she was born prematurely. The authorities at GB Pant hospital, however, maintained that there are no heaters inside the ICU and a suitable temperature of 30 degrees Celcius was maintained by round the clock air conditioner.

The management also refuted the family's allegations that the newborn died due to the burnt skin. The doctors say that she was earlier referred by a private hospital because she was suffering from acute respiratory syndrome and DIC (disseminated intravascular coagulation)

An enquiry has been set up by the J&K government and a response sought from the Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar.