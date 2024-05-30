Bollywood actor and co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh is on cloud nine, as his team won against SRH on Sunday. Since then King Khan and KKR have been on a celebration spree.

SRK who isn't keeping well, was in the stand on Sunday to support his team. For the unversed, the actor was hospitalised owing to a heat stroke in Ahmedabad, after recovery, he flew back to Mumbai and later jetted off to Chennai for finals.

At the finals between KKR vs SRH, the actor was spotted wearing a mask, while his wife Gauri was seen beside him, apart from Gauri, SRK and their manager Pooja Dadlani. Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam were also seen at the stadium.

Burj Khalifa was lit up in purple to congratulate KKR and SRK for winning IPL 2024.

As soon as KKR won, Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up in purple

View from the top ? It’s all PURPLE! ? pic.twitter.com/IqMJQnbxlY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 28, 2024

In a video posted on Kolkata Knight Riders' official Instagram handle, pictures from KKR's winning moment at the IPL this year were showcased, followed by a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and the text read, "Congrats KKR. Congrats SRK."

Celebrations are in full swing at the IPL winning party as Andre Russell couldn't resist grooving to his favourite "Lutt Putt Gaya" song, alongside Chandrakant Pandit and Ananya Pandey. ?? What a k'Night ❤️@iamsrk @Russell12A @KKRiders @KKRUniverse #ShahRukhKhan… pic.twitter.com/0OVfUdtAJM — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 27, 2024

The video read, "View from the top. It's all purple. #AmiKKR #RukengeNahiJhukengeNahi."

The comments section of the post was flooded with comments.

"Burj Khalifa turns purple", a user added,

"SRK power", Another one added.

A section of social media reports claimed that the video of KKR's victory being celebrated at Burj Khalifa was old. However, the video posted on the team's official handle proves its authenticity.

Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya with IPL trophy; Andre Russell dances to Dunki's Lutt Putt Gaya

Apart from Burj Khalifa lights up in Purple to congratulate Kolkata Knight Riders, several pictures and videos from the celebrations have gone viral on social media

A video of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor celebrating and posing with the IPL Trophy has surfaced online

Ananya and Shanaya shared a picture on Monday from what appeared to be a KKR victory party.

Shanaya wore a black dress while Ananya and Suhana chose orange and blue outfits.

Ananya dances with Andre Russell to Shah Rukh Khan's song Lutt Put Gaya from Dunki

A video of Andre Russell dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya with Ananya has gone viral online. In the video, Ananya teaches the song's hook steps to Russell.