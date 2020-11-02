Burger King and McDonald's are often engaged in fierce competition, their marketing ads and social media posts are perfect examples. But the COVID-19 pandemic not only crashed economies, killed millions, but also took a massive toll on the restaurant business. Fearing contracting the virus, people chose to eat home-cooked meals instead of a Whopper or even a Big Mac for that matter. This wasn't just one day, but for months together, ever since the pandemic broke in March and even earlier in China.

Now, we are starting to see some relaxations - in lockdown norms and people's habits. Streets are getting busier again, businesses welcoming customers, people taking vacations and so on. But it's not nearly enough to get back on feet for many businesses. Taking note of this, Burger King has the perfect message for all.

Putting competition aside

Burger King urged people to treat themselves to a Big Mac (a McDonald's burger). In fact, the popular fast-food restaurant chain wants you to order from KFC, Domino's, Subway, or any food chain - fast or not fast. Wondering what's happening here?

One might be quick to assume there's some brilliant marketing stint attached to this message, but there is not. Burger King wants you to eat at any food outlet, big or small, as a way to support the staff of ailing businesses.

"We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment."

Solution: "keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive through."

On a final note, Burger King says, "getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing."

Burger King just won many hearts with this message. It might have even earned some loyalty and respect from customers. But as BK said, throw in a Big Mac in your order to support these thousands of employees out there.