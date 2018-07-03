Burari death mystery: Family member rubbishes spiritual angle

A relative of the Burari family rubbished the spiritual angle and termed it bogus. Sujata (last name not given) said that the family was a happy and peace-loving one, and never believed in "babas".

She alleged that the family was murdered. Eleven family members were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Burari area of North Delhi on Sunday.

"Someone killed them and all the reports on spiritual angle are bogus. This family was a happy and peace loving one who never believed in 'babas'," said Sujata.