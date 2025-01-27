Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. The 31-year-old cricketer took 71 wickets in 13 matches, earning him this prestigious accolade. Bumrah's achievement is not just a personal triumph but also a moment of national pride, as he becomes the fourth Indian bowler to take more than 70 Test wickets in a calendar year, following in the illustrious footsteps of Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev.

The year 2024 was a witness to Bumrah's versatility and resilience as a cricketer. He excelled in both home and away conditions, proving to be a key contributor in keeping India in contention for a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship Final. Despite the team falling short of making it to the title clash, Bumrah's performance remained a silver lining. The year began on a high note for Bumrah during India's memorable Test win against South Africa in Cape Town. He picked eight wickets in this match, setting the tone for the rest of the year.

His prowess continued to shine in the series against England, where he bagged 19 wickets, contributing significantly to India's 4-1 victory. A match haul of nine wickets in Visakhapatnam was a particular highlight, helping India to a series-levelling win. However, Bumrah's most standout performance in Tests in 2024 came in the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series in Australia. He picked 32 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37. This exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Series award.

During the series in Australia, Bumrah crossed the 200 Test wickets milestone, becoming the 12th Indian bowler to do so. Despite this personal achievement, it was a bittersweet moment as it didn't help the visitors in avoiding a 3-1 series defeat. His best performance on the Australian tour came when he picked eight wickets in a stunning spell in Perth. This included a five-wicket haul in the first innings, propelling India towards a 295-run win.

In addition to his wicket-taking prowess, Bumrah also set a unique record in 2024. He became the only bowler in Test history with a minimum of 200 dismissals to have an average less than 20 (19.4). This achievement underscores his consistency and effectiveness as a bowler.