Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has made a significant mark in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The 31-year-old cricketing sensation has surpassed his teammate and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to become the leading wicket-taker in the championship. Bumrah, who currently holds the No. 1 position in the ICC Test bowler rankings, has taken an impressive 66 wickets in 13 Tests. This achievement is even more noteworthy considering Ashwin, who announced his retirement at the end of the third Test, has 63 wickets in 14 Tests.

The third Test match in Brisbane was a testament to Bumrah's brilliance. In Australia's second innings, he dismissed Khawaja and then scalped Marnus Labuschagne for a mere 1 run. He returned to clean up Pat Cummins on the first ball of his second spell, demonstrating his exceptional bowling prowess. Across both innings, Bumrah finished with a remarkable match haul of 9-94 in 34 overs.

Bumrah's meteoric rise in the cricketing world has put him in contention to break several records. If he manages to pick up six wickets in the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he will surpass Ashwin's record of most wickets for India in a single WTC cycle.

Ashwin, who remains India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test history, had claimed 71 scalps in 14 Tests during the inaugural 2019-21 WTC. The record for the most wickets in a WTC cycle is currently held by Australian spin wizard Nathan Lyon, who took 88 wickets in 20 matches during the 2021-23 edition.

In addition to his WTC achievements, Bumrah also became India's leading Test wicket-taker in Australia on Wednesday. He surpassed the previous record of 51 wickets held by Kapil Dev during the second session on the final day of the Gabba Test. This achievement is a testament to Bumrah's consistent performance and his ability to deliver under pressure.

Earlier in the match, the 31-year-old pace maestro registered his third Test five-wicket haul in Australia on day two of the third Test. Among Indian bowlers, only Kapil Dev has more five-wicket hauls in Australia, with a total of five, while Anil Kumble sits second in the list with four five-fers on Australian soil.

This was Bumrah's 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his 8th in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He has become the first Indian to do so. Bumrah broke the record of Kapil Dev, who is second in the list with 7 fifers to his name.

Bumrah's achievements have not gone unnoticed by cricketing legends. Allan Border, the former Australian captain, hailed Bumrah as 'remarkable' after the Indian pacer claimed 50 wickets in Australia. Border noted Bumrah's unique action, which allows him to release the ball later, and his infectious smile, which remains even after beating a batsman three times in a row.

Bumrah's record-breaking performance also saw him surpass Indian greats Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, both of whom have 11 fifers to their names in the longest format of the game. This achievement further cements Bumrah's place among the pantheon of Indian cricketing greats.

Despite the rain forecast over the next three days, Bumrah's performance has put India in a strong position in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With two matches remaining, all eyes will be on Bumrah as he continues his quest to break more records and lead India to victory. His exceptional performance and consistent delivery under pressure have not only earned him accolades but also placed him in a strong position to create more records in the future.