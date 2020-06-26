Anushka Sharma's new production Bulbbul stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, has impressed the audience and garnered positive reviews and ratings.

Bulbbul is a supernatural drama and Anvita Dutt has written the story, screenplay and dialogues and directed the film, jointly produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the banner Clean Slate Films. The film, which has a runtime of 1.34 hour, started streaming on Netflix from June 24.

Bulbbul story: Set in 20th century period pieces, the movie is about a child bride, who grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harbouring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village. The Anushka Sharma-produced film tells the story of a man who returns home after years to find his brother's child bride now grown up in his ancestral village.

Analysis: Bulbbul is a brave commentary on patriarchy, and how strong women have threatened it in every century. The movie throws light upon child marriage in colonial India, with underlying highlights on the caste system, class discrepancies, misogyny and sexism. The film is predictable in part, yet it is engaging and entertaining throughout the flick, says the audience.

Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Bulbul. Picturisation, background score, special effects and dialogues are outstanding and attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Bulbbul movie review: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience reaction.

#Bulbbul is the kind of Feminist film I was looking out for since some time. Albeit predictable fable-horror, It questions the evils of child marriage, gender violence &everything patriarchy.What wins here is a finale act that makes you wish if it were not just a film but reality

#Bulbbul was amazing & so beautifully shot, a fairytale with a message. the horror in the story is rooted in reality and that's what makes it scarier.

JUST WATCHED #BULBBUL AND HOLY SHIT I AM STUNNED , love the message it conveys , I had goosebumps throughout , the way they have shown heart-wrenching reality as horror which is truly scary for every woman. LOVED IT SO MUCH

Watched #Bulbul, twice. It's a beautiful painting, magic woven into characters with brilliance. Made with love. I am awed by the story telling art of @anvitadutt and acting of @tripti_dimri23. Sheer delight to watch. #movies #Netflix

Just watched @AnushkaSharma directed #Bulbul. Frankly I'm conflicted. As far as acting and special effects it's outstanding but story wise meh, nothing new. It was going just fine but the last part when she really appeared as the witch was so cliche. Overall a fair experience.

#Bulbul is a good one-time watch. It's predictable, yes, but loved everything about it - the art direction, the dialogues, the direction of course, the actors, the red palette, the terrific background score and most of all, the cinematography.

Bulbul makes for a great watch! After a drought of good movies on OTT platforms, this movie carves a niche for strong feminine character. Strongly recommend this movie. 3.5/5 #Bulbul #AnushkaSharma @AnushkaSharma #Netflix Follow us for the much awaited dark review tomorrow!

Watch #bulbul @AnushkaSharma Got goosebumps.Perfect cast perfect story perfect cinema.Strong bold .It just goes the way how one is treatment .Gazab

#bulbul (on Netflix) is one of the finest movie ever watched. Some scenes are like a painting frame, cinematography top-up the movie to next level,and the actors did a great job by their performance. Happy that Bollywood is changing, support newcomers and stop nepotism.

#Bulbul on Netflix throws light upon child marriage in colonial India, with underlying highlights on the caste system, class discrepancies, misogyny, sexism etc. The last known cases of child marriage in India were in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra - last month (May 2020).

#Bulbbul fills your heart with a gamut of emotions including melancholy in the second half and makes it beat for the chudail whose heart is in the right place. @AnushkaSharma #BulbbulReview #Bulbul

Excellent Cinematography Awesome Background Perfect Cast Nice Acting Wonderful Directions And Overall delightful to Watch #Bulbul

#Bulbul is and #TriptiDimri is terrific. What a performance! Free souls cannot be caged. Not even the toe rings can "control" them.

Loved loved loved #bulbul. It's not to be missed. #AnvitaDutt take a bow.. @tripti_dimri23 @avinashtiw85 @RahulBose1 @paramspeak @paoli_d you all were terrific @AnushkaSharma hats off to you for producing such amazing content . Blown..

#bulbul great job. Superb effects, cinematography. Great way of showing childhood fairy tale. Must watch for everyone @AnushkaSharma @paramspeak

