Market shares will pivot to the top-grossing companies in the world to have the highest generated revenue. One of those companies include Facebook and Instagram, and that's because of how much value society places on the digital world. Most tech stocks have been booming throughout the past years, though they now have largely been outperforming amid the coronavirus pandemic. They are no longer just a source of entertainment, but a necessity for most of our basic needs during these times.

Now that we are constantly online, from shopping for groceries to posting Instagram or TikTok videos, it is even more important to understand your digital footprint and how a positive or negative one could affect you. At this rate, if you don't have a digital footprint in the upcoming years, you will no longer exist; from your dating life to work like, everybody does their research and looks you up. Having a following and a blue check means everything because it legitimizes you.

On average, influencers with over a million followers make 100,000 to 250,000 per post! Not only can you make money off of posts themselves. The key to their success has been attested to their ability to keep their finger on the pulse of the culture and scale their product offering to whichever way the market attention shifts.

Attention is the currency that is monetized by smart companies or individuals that have built their online presence by investing in digital real estate. The attention may be directed toward the screen in our hand, but when you break it down the prime real estate is accessed through two places: social media (mainly Instagram) and the Google search bar results. We focus on simplistic conduits.

Social Giveaway helps navigate companies through that process. The core value proposition of the agency is: to grow their client's social reach, invest in their digital real estate portfolio, and the impactfulness of their brand's overall online presence.

The value of a prime location brick and mortar physical storefront has lessened steadily for years; it has moved to domains and socials with engagement, that is where the new prime real estate investments are being made.

COVID was the tipping point that has increased the velocity of that shift in consumer behavior. When you can only get some things online it becomes a habit you may want to continue after the stores are back open. Half the battle is getting a prospective customer to try to make that first purchase online outside their comfort zone. And by doing so they may adopt a new consumer behavior that becomes habitual. Social giveaways are betting on that and so are their clients.

There should be a sense of urgency for brands to become less dependent on archaic marketing strategies and to diversify into where the attention is flowing, and the faster they can make that change the lower the price of entry is going to be. CAC, ROI, and a thousand other metrics can't outweigh the simple fact that some goods and services will only be accessible online one day in the near future.