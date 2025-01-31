The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a leading student organization, has put forth a comprehensive set of recommendations for the Union Budget 2025. This initiative aims to address the concerns of India's youth and students being adequately represented in the nation's policymaking process.

Amaan Asim, the Chairperson of the NSUI Research Department, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "The future of India lies in the hands of its students, and their concerns must take center stage in this year's Union Budget. We hope the government takes note and ensures that the future of our students is supported."

The NSUI's recommendations for the 2025 budget, addressed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are multifaceted, addressing various aspects of higher education, research, and student welfare.

Honouring Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy

One of the key proposals is the establishment of institutions in honour of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away last month. The NSUI suggests the creation of a world-class college under Delhi University named after Dr. Singh, as well as a new central university dedicated to his contributions. These institutions, the NSUI believes, would symbolize academic excellence and inspire future generations.

Another significant recommendation pertains to the PM Internship Scheme. The NSUI has expressed concerns about the exclusion of postgraduate degree holders from this scheme, arguing that this underutilizes specialized talent. The organization has urged the government to formally include postgraduates in the scheme, thereby better aligning their expertise with India's development trajectory.

The @nsui Research Dept has helped draft key suggestion to FM @nsitharaman Ji on key student demands for Budget 2025:



We hope the Govt takes note and ensures students dreams are supported and not stifled in #Budget2025 https://t.co/UOFeMa7wVf — Amaan Asim (@amaanasim) January 30, 2025

The NSUI's recommendations also highlight the need for restoring scholarships and aid for marginalized students. The organization has pointed out significant budget cuts in scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students, including the discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship. The NSUI emphasizes the need to reinstate these scholarships to bridge educational inequalities and foster an inclusive academic environment.

The organization has also called for a boost in education and research funding. India's current expenditure on education and research, at 2.7% of GDP, is far below the 6% recommended by the National Education Policy 2020. Similarly, spending on research and development stands at just 0.7% of GDP, lagging behind global peers like Brazil, China, and Israel. The NSUI recommends a significant increase in funding to enhance infrastructure, teaching standards, and global competitiveness.

Burden of rising education costs

The NSUI has also addressed the issue of rising education costs, particularly in private universities. The organization has proposed a one-time loan relief package for borrowers in default, enabling them to regain financial stability and contribute productively to the economy.

The NSUI's comprehensive proposals reflect the urgent need for student welfare policies that address economic disparities and ensure equitable access to quality education. The organization remains optimistic that Nirmala Sitharaman will prioritize these pressing issues in Budget 2025.

Varun Choudhary, National President of NSUI, echoed this sentiment, "We urge the government to view education as an investment in the nation's future. Every student deserves access to resources that empower them to succeed."