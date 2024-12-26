Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised in AIIMS, Delhi, after complaints of "extreme breathlessness" on Thursday. The veteran Congress leader and former Prime Minister of India passed away moments ago. The devastating news has left the nation in shock, and millions of people are sharing their condolences online.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, among other Congress leaders, including Salman Khurshid, confirmed Dr Manmohan Singh's passing and that the party rallies have been cancelled. The Congress leader passed away at 9:51PM.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Dr Singh's death.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," PM Modi tweeted.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to Manmohan Singh

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister and a distinguished economist who transformed India's economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity," he said.

"As the Vice-President of India, I had the privilege to engage in meaningful, insightful interactions with Dr. Singh at his residence. His profound understanding of the economy, gentle demeanor and unwavering commitment to India's progress will forever be etched in my memory. In Singh's passing, India has lost a leader of towering intellect and a statesman par excellence. His legacy will forever guide Bharat's growth trajectory. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers in this difficult hour," he added.

Dr Manmohan Singh - A leader whose actions spoke volume

Dr Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, and served India as the Prime Minister from 2004 till 2014. Singh was the first Sikh PM of India and also the first PM to be re-elected after completing a full five-term period after Jawaharlal Nehru.

Dr Singh was born in West Punjab's Gah, which is now in Pakistan, and then his family migrated to India during the partition. He got his doctorate from Oxford and went on to work for the UN in 1966. He started his bureaucratic as an advisor in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and went on to hold crucial posts in the government fo India, including Chief Economic Advisor, RBI Governor, and chief of Planing Commission.

Dr. Singh's contribution to the Indian economy and politics has been significant. As the architect of economic liberalization in the 1990s, he played a pivotal role in steering the country towards a path of growth and development. His tenure as Prime Minister was marked by several key policy initiatives that have shaped the course of the nation.