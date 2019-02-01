Live

The Narendra Modi government will be presenting the interim budget 2019 in the Parliament on Friday. Due to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's absence, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will be presenting the budget.

Goyal will begin his presentation of the budget at 11 am in the presences of the MPs.

On January 31, the Parliament began the 'Budget Session' with Prime Minister Modi's address to the MPs. President Ramnath Kovind then spoke about the surgical strike and Triple Talaq Bill among other topics.

An interim budget and not a union budget is presented when an outgoing government presents it. It is similar to a Union budget where it includes the country's financial statement, expenditure, and the projections for the upcoming fiscal year.

Live Updates