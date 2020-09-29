In a shocking development, budding actor Thennarasu has died by suicide. He was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Mylapore in Chennai.

As per the reports, his death has come as a shock to the people around his area and friends, as he was known for jovial nature. He allegedly killed himself following a dispute in the family and his neighbours have said that the issue would have been addressed instead of taking the extreme step.

Thennarasu had acted in Pandiraj-directorial Marina, which starred Sivakarthikeyan and Oviyaa. He had appeared in a small role in the Tamil flick. Apart from this movie, he worked in a few other Kollywood films.

The Nadigar Sangam has expressed its condolence on Twitter and wrote, "#பாண்டிராஜ் டைரக்ட் செய்த #மெரினா படத்தில் நடித்த #தென்னரசு , குடும்ப தகராறு காரணமாக மைலாப்பூரில் தூக்கிட்டு தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டார்."

In the current year, suicide cases have gone mainly because of financial, family issues, and depression. The lockdown which came into effect in March 2020 over the coronavirus outbreak has created a job crisis across the country.