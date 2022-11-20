Man jumps from sixth floor of Mantralaya building in Mumbai; lands in safety net, rescued [watch] Close
"Look who we are, We are the dreamers, We make it happen because we believe it." Yes! These are the exact lines of BTS member Jungkook's latest song Dreamers. The vocalist released the song ahead of his performance at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Ever since Jungkook released the lyric of the song, BTS ARMY has been sharing screengrabs of the lyrics and snippets of the peppy number. Dreamers stay true to the spirit of football.

Taking to the official Twitter account of BTS captioned the post, "Dreamers Release #Dreamers2022 #JungKook."

Fans get teary-eyed as BTS member Jungkook dropped Dreamers

BTS ARMY took to social media and wrote, one wrote, "This is just beautiful!" Another added, "His voice is just magical."

Others commented on the 'festive vibes'.

The third one said, "This is the perfect song for the world cup."

Jungkook will be performing the song at the opening ceremony in Qatar.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, BTS' agency Bighit Entertainment released a statement sharing details about Jungkook's upcoming performance. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We'd like to inform you about BTS Jungkook's participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack of Dreamers. [Opening Ceremony Information] – Time> 17:40 PM – 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM, November 20 – 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST)- Channel List for Viewing: Link We ask for your interest in BTS Jung Kook's performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you."

What are other band members up to

After the stupendous success of the BTS song Astronaut, Jin is preparing for military service. Meanwhile, RM will release his album Indigo on December 2, and Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and V are expected to release their solo albums by next year.

The seven members of the band include

The South Korean band BTS is among the most popular boy bands worldwide. The septet includes members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

