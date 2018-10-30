MGA organizer announced on October 29 that BTS and Charlie Puth are slated to perform together at the opening ceremony.

The K-pop sensation group have been nominated in grand prize categories like Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Selling Artist of the Year and Digital Album of the Year.

MBC Plus and Genie Music announced earlier about joining hands for the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Awards on November 6 at Incheon, South Korea. The event promises a wide array of performances from top K-pop groups and other entertainment events from artists across media sector. The event will also include few fans participation on stage with their favourite music group.

The news of BTS' performance with Charlie Puth comes as a surprise to many fans propelling the event to an international level. According to Soompi, the organizers announced that "the group BTS and the American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth are preparing to stage a collaboration performance at the 2018 MGA".

BTS and Charlie Puth have a long history of social media friendship starting from 2015 when BTS tweeted a link of Kehlani and Charlie's cover of "Hotline Bling" by Drake. Their friendship was proved again on February 2017 when BTS published "We Don't Talk Anymore" Charlie Puth's single with Selena Gomez. Charlie has expressed his admiration for the boy band on various occasions.

Charlie Puth shot to fame with "See You Again" topping Billboard Hot 100 chart for 12 weeks. The song was featured in 2015 "Furious 7" as a tribute to Paul Walker who lost his life to a fatal car crash in 2013.

The 2018 MGA will be held at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, Seoul. Charlie Puth has two concerts lined up following the MGA at Seoul Jamsil Stadium on November 7 and November 8.