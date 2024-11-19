The 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, jointly organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, and BT of the Karnataka government and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Palace Grounds here on Tuesday.

The summit witnessed significant international participation from over 15 countries, including Australia, the UK, France, Austria, the European Union, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, and the US, according to the official statement of the Department of Electronics, IT, and BT, the government of Karnataka. The summit will be held between November 19 to 21.

More than 50 high-level delegations comprising government officials, industry leaders, and startups with diverse perspectives and collaborative opportunities are taking part in the event.

CM Siddaramaiah also inaugurated the tech exhibition at BTS 2024. Accompanied by the 'BTS Flying Man' wearing a futuristic jet suit designed by Gravity Industries, he cut the ribbon to mark the commencement of the event.

Sriharsha Majety, CEO and Co-Founder of Swiggy was felicitated by the Karnataka Government's Department of Electronics, IT, and BT for his inspiring contributions and significant achievements.

Texas Instruments India was honoured for its remarkable 40 years of presence in Bengaluru and India. Santosh Kumar, Managing Director of Texas Instruments India, received the award on behalf of the organisation.

The summit, themed 'Tech Unbound', saw participation from key dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for IT, BT, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge, who highlighted the importance of the summit in their addresses.

Dr Anna Christmann, Commissioner for Startups at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and Alexandra Dublanche, Vice President for Economic Recovery and Development, France, were present alongside Dr E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka were present.

As part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Elets Technomedia and eGov Magazine, in collaboration with the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and Science and Technology, unveiled a special commemorative edition titled 'Karnataka: Driving India's Technology and AI Revolution' highlighting the state's remarkable leadership in advancing Artificial Intelligence and technology across India.

Additionally, the Bengaluru Data Report was launched during the event. The Karnataka government further announced the establishment of a 'Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence' in Bengaluru to promote cutting-edge research and development. This centre is envisioned as a premier accelerator for AI startups in India. It will be spearheaded by the "IIT Alumni Centre Bengaluru" (IITACB) in partnership with the Karnataka government.

(With inputs from IANS)