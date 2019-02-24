While private players such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea are losing steam to fight against Reliance Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) continues to give a good fight. In the latest move, the state-run network carrier has launched a new Rs 298 plan with lucrative data benefits and value-added services.

The Rs 298 plan offers unlimited calls (local + STD), free national roaming, 100 SMSs per day, 1GB data per day and what's most interesting thing about this BSNL tariff plan is that this is available to all circles including Mumbai and Delhi, which is unusual as the latter two cities are controlled by BSNL's sister company Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

Furthermore, BSNL Rs 298 offers a free subscription to Eros Now, meaning consumers can binge watch TV shows and movies on their smartphones any time and any place. This plan is valid for 54 days, reported Telecom Talk.

This is a brilliant move by BSNL to attract new consumers particularly those who are thinking of jumping from Airtel and Vodafone Idea to the newer brand. It can be noted that the latter two, for the past couple of months have suspending services to prepaid customers with low currency balance. Now, they have a reason to opt for BSNL.

Here's how BSNL's new Rs 298 plan fares against Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio:

Airtel offers Rs 249 plan, but it's not compelling at all, as the company offers only 28 days validity. Other benefits include 2GB data allowance per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMSs per day and access to Airtel TV and Wynk music.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio has Rs 298 plan as such, but the closest one to match BSNL is the Rs 349 pack. It offers 1.5GB data per day, free calling (local & national), free roaming, 100 SMSs per day for 70 days validity. Also, consumers get to access JioCinema, JioSaavn and other Jio suite of apps.

Vodafone Idea has Rs 255 plan for a validity of 28 days. It offers free calling (local and STD), 2GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day and access to Vodafone Play.

