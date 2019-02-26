Lately, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has been on a roll, revising several prepaid plans with lucrative benefits. This is a healthy development, considering the fact that private players such as Airtel and Vodafone are having a tough time fighting emerging rival Reliance Jio, while BSNL is giving a good fight. Now, it has revised the 'Sixer 666' pack.

Though the company has decreased the validity of Sixer 666 plan from 129 days to the 122 days, the data benefits go from 1.5GB to 3.7GB per day, which no other offer such data allowance in that price range. It also offers 100 SMSs per day and unlimited calling (local and STD), reportedTelecom Talk.

BSNL, earlier in the month revised Rs 298 and Rs 349 tariff plans with lucrative data benefits. This will certainly help the telecom service provider to retain the existing customers and also attract those who are planning to switch from Airtel or Vodafone to other carriers.

It can be noted that for the past couple of months, Airtel and Vodafone have been discontinuing services to prepaid consumers with low currency.

Here's how BSNL's Sixer 666 plan fares against Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea:

Airtel has no Rs 666 pack, but it has Rs 509 plan, which offers 1.4GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day, unlimited calling (local and STD), access to Airtel TV and Wynk music service for 90 days.

With Vodafone Idea's Rs 509 plan, customers are entitled to get 1.4GB data allowance per day, 100 SMSs per day, unlimited calling (local and STD), access to Vodafone Play multimedia content for 90 days. Now, it offers 1.5GB data per day.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio Rs 498 pack offers 2GB data per day, 100 SMSs per day, unlimited calling (local and STD), access to JioCinema, JioSavaan and several other Jio suite of multimedia apps. Guess what, it comes with 91 days validity. Considering benefits, this is best of the prepaid unlimited packs available in the market.