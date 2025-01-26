BSF unfurls Tricolour at Attari-Wagah border on 76th Republic Day

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday held the customary national flag hoisting ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, Punjab.

BSF Commandant Harsh Nandan Joshi extended his Republic Day greetings to all citizens present at the border.

As part of the celebrations, Commandant Harsh Nandan Joshi shared sweets with the soldiers and offered them a sweet treat to mark the occasion.

While addressing the soldiers, Commandant Joshi emphasised the importance of national security and stated that no one, not even neighbouring countries, would be allowed to tamper with India's security systems.

He further expressed, "We consider each of our soldiers and citizens as part of our family. Their safety and well-being are our utmost priority."

This Republic Day celebration at the Attari-Wagah Border was a poignant reminder of the BSF's commitment to safeguarding India's borders and ensuring national security. The day was marked with unity, patriotism, and a collective sense of pride for the nation.

As the nation celebrates Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

In a post on X, he prayed that this occasion would strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," said the PM.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in the national capital.

