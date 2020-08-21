A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was died by suicide on Friday, August 21 by shooting himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Ram Kumar, BSF trooper identified as head constable of 169 battalion, shot himself with his service rifle in the Branwari area of Kupwara.

SSP Kupwara, Shri Ram Ambedkar said that preliminary investigation reveals that deceased BSF man was suffering from hypertension and depression. " A case has been registered and investigation set into motion."

(To be updated)