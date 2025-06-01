To involve locals in foiling the enemy's attempts to push terrorists across the border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has taken a significant decision to impart modern weapons training to Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in the border areas of Jammu province.

This move follows reports of Pakistan's desperate attempts to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory after its crushing and humiliating defeat in Operation Sindoor.

The BSF's decision aims to further empower Village Defence Guards in the border regions, enabling them to monitor suspicious activity along the International Border more effectively. VDGs are already playing a crucial role in combating terrorism in the hinterlands of Jammu province. Strengthening their presence on the border will help security forces maintain more effective control over suspect activities.

A senior BSF official stated, "We need strong cooperation at the local level to thwart Pakistan's infiltration attempts. By training the VDGs in modern weapons, we are not only enhancing their capabilities but also making the border security more impenetrable."

Notably, Inspector General (IG) of the BSF, Shashank Anand, emphasized that the force has not let its guard down, as Pakistan cannot be trusted, and that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He revealed that intelligence inputs suggest Pakistan may attempt further misdemeanours, including cross-border firing and infiltration, following the strong response it has received so far.

Asserting the BSF's preparedness to counter any such threats, the IG said, "We believe Pakistan cannot be trusted. Operation Sindoor is ongoing. The BSF is ready and vigilant along the International Border. We are deploying robust surveillance systems to ensure high vigilance."

Anand reiterated that the BSF remains on high alert along the International Border and will continue to maintain maximum vigilance to prevent any infiltration attempts.

"We cannot let our guard down. We are maintaining the highest possible vigilance along the border," Anand stated in Jammu on May 27.

Outdated Weapons to Be Replaced with Sophisticated Arms

As reported earlier, the government is planning to replace the outdated .303 rifles currently used by VDGs with modern Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs). This initiative aims to enhance their capability to counter militant threats effectively, particularly in the wake of recent terror attacks.

All VDGs will now receive a monthly honorarium. The Union Home Ministry will bear the entire cost under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme for Jammu and Kashmir.

Previously, 4,985 VDGs were sanctioned, with 4,153 actively serving. This number is expected to increase due to intensified security efforts in districts such as Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in consultation with the Jammu and Kashmir Government, has decided that group leaders will receive ₹4,500 and other members ₹4,000 per month. These payments will be directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Recognizing the threat posed by terrorists equipped with M4 Carbines and other assault rifles, the Jammu and Kashmir Government and BJP leaders are prioritizing the gradual modernization of VDG weaponry. Some VDGs have already been issued SLRs, and distribution to others will follow in phases.