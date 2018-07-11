A Border Security Force chopper made an emergency landing at Aurangabad district of Bihar on Wednesday due to a technical problem. The aircraft was carrying nine CRPF officials, and all on board are safe, according to ANI.

The CRPF officials were reportedly deployed in anti-Naxal operations. The military camouflage painted Advanced Light Helicopter landed safely at an open ground in Uphara area of the district.

CRPF's Additional Director General (central zone) Kuldiep Singh, Inspector General (Bihar sector) Charu Sinha, and a Commanding Officer, among others, were onboard.