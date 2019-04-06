The class 10 results of over 16 lakh students of Bihar School Examination Board was announced on Saturday, April 6. The exams were held from February 21, which began with English and ended with Optional Subject paper on February 28.

You can check your results by following the steps given below.

Go to examresults.net or bsebinteredu.in

There will be an option BSEB 10 th (Matric) Results on the homepage. You can click on that.

(Matric) Results on the homepage. You can click on that. Fill in the required details.

And your results will appear on the screen.

You can also download and keep a softcopy of your results. You can also print them out.

The Bihar government has said that the printout of the scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet till the original scorecard is released by the board.

Students can also apply for re-evaluation if they aren't satisfied with their marks. The instructions for re-evaluation will be released soon.