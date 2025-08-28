The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday announced that it plans to introduce a pre-opening session for futures and options (F&O) trading, starting December 8.

"It is proposed to introduce Pre-Open Session for index & stock futures in the Equity Derivatives Segment from Monday, December 08, 2025 onwards," BSE said in a circular.

Trading members are requested to note that there shall be no new changes in the Enhanced Trading Interface (ETI) API or market data broadcast streams to facilitate the roll-out of the said functionality, the exchange added.

BSE clarified that while it already offers pre-opening trading in the equity segment, the same message structures and field definitions will now apply to equity derivatives as well.

A mock testing of the pre-open session in the equity derivatives segment is scheduled for October 6, 2025, the stock exchange stated.

The exchange has also advised trading members and third-party front-end application vendors to make the required changes in their systems and conduct testing to ensure a seamless rollout.

Meanwhile, BSE shares closed 1.84 per cent lower at Rs 2,174.90 on NSE.

The development comes at a time when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on several measures to strengthen the derivatives market.

Recently, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kant Pandey said the regulator is considering extending the maturity period of equity derivative contracts.

Over the past few years, derivatives trading in India has expanded significantly, with growing participation from retail investors.

However, SEBI has already revised the number of expiries and adjusted lot sizes in an effort to reduce risks, which has also made derivatives trading relatively more expensive.

The SEBI chairman also said that the regulatory body, in collaboration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and stock exchanges, will soon launch a regulated platform that will provide reliable information on unlisted companies preparing to go public.